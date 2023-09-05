 Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold Lokshahi Day On October 3
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
NMMC Headquarters | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on October 3, 2023. All applicants must submit two copies of their applications in the prescribed format by September 18, 2023. The complaint or statement mentioned in the application should be of personal nature.

The applicant must have submitted their complaints to the concerned ward office and the respective department before placing their applications for Lokshahi Day.

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted. Similarly, applications not in the prescribed format and not attached to the required documents will not be accepted.

Complains have to be personal in nature

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of personal nature and also in cases where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted. Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.

The civic body received only one complaint for January month Lokshahi Day. It was regarding encroachment. Following a discussion, the civic chief directed the concerned department to look into it. 

