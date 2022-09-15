Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold activities under Indian Swachhata League

The municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Abhijit Bangar |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold a number of activities involving youth from the city from September 17 to October 2, under the Indian Swachhata League. Students from 250 schools are expected to participate in different events during the fortnight.

The municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has given more information on the event. Bangar said, "A large number of students from schools and colleges will participate in the special programme of the "Indian Swachhta League," which will be held on September 17 at the Ganpat Seth Tandel Maidan in Sector 26, Nerul, from 8 am to 11."

As part of it, students from more than 250 schools in the municipal area will participate in a cleanliness competition in their schools under different groups. These groups of schools and colleges will display 3 topics like segregation of waste at sources, prohibition of single-use plastic and cleanliness in costumes, by making slogans or other creative ways. The municipal commissioner will announce the winner.

"India Versus Garbage "is the tagline given for this league by the central government and since cleanliness is a matter of regularity, our aim is to continue doing better work in the field of cleanliness and for that purpose, every Navi Mumbaikar citizen should register on the portal and become "Navi Mumbai Eco Knights" in the "Indian Cleanliness League," said civic chief Bangar.

The Indian Swachhata League is India’s first inter-city competition led by youth toward building garbage-free cities. More than 1,800 cities, from Leh to Kanyakumari, are participating by setting up a team for their city and planning activities that will be undertaken on Seva Diwas, on the 17th of September.

The Urban Development Department of the Central Government has announced a national initiative "Indian Swachhta League" while celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Cleanliness. In accordance with this, various activities related to cleanliness will be implemented during this fortnight from Seva Diwas on September 17 to Swachhta Diwas on October 2.