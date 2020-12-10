Navi Mumbai: NMMC to focus on 100% waste segregation

Focus on securing number one rank in the cleanliness survey 2021, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked citizens to segregate waste at source. The civic body aims to achieve 100 percent waste segregation at source in days to come. The civic administration held a meeting of concerned officials and asked to create awareness among citizens.
The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has sent out a message to residents to segregate dry, wet and hazardous waste at source before giving to cleanliness staff.
Early this week, the additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole held a meeting and stressed 100 percent waste segregation. She said that participating in the cleanliness survey is not new for the civic body, but ensuring hygiene is more important for them. “There is a need to inculcate a habit of hygiene among citizens and they segregate waste before giving to cleanliness staff,” said Dhole. She added 100 percent segregation is impossible without the participation of the citizens. “Special attention should be paid to create a hygienic attitude among the citizens,” said Dhole.
“Wet, dry and household hazardous household waste should be segregated 100 percent. Similarly, collection and transportation should be done separately. Large housing societies should be encouraged to implement wet waste processing projects in their premises,” said Dhole.
Meanwhile, an official from the SWM also hinted that the civic body may not lift garbage if not segregated. “The onus should be with the citizens to start segregating waste at their premises and do not force the civic body to take any coercive action,” said a senior official from SWM. The city generates around 700 MT of garbage per day.
Navi Mumbai had jumped four positions from the previous year’s ranking and bagged the third position in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. The getting rank third, the civic administration decided to achieve rank one in the next survey in 2021.
It also shared resolution “Decided-Number One” on October 2 and kicked off the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2021 by unveiling “Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha” made of scrape, conveying the message of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' to make the city clean and green.
