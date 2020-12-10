Navi Mumbai: NMMC to focus on 100% waste segregation

Focus on securing number one rank in the cleanliness survey 2021, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked citizens to segregate waste at source. The civic body aims to achieve 100 percent waste segregation at source in days to come. The civic administration held a meeting of concerned officials and asked to create awareness among citizens.

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has sent out a message to residents to segregate dry, wet and hazardous waste at source before giving to cleanliness staff.

Early this week, the additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole held a meeting and stressed 100 percent waste segregation. She said that participating in the cleanliness survey is not new for the civic body, but ensuring hygiene is more important for them. “There is a need to inculcate a habit of hygiene among citizens and they segregate waste before giving to cleanliness staff,” said Dhole. She added 100 percent segregation is impossible without the participation of the citizens. “Special attention should be paid to create a hygienic attitude among the citizens,” said Dhole.