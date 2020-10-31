Navi Mumbai: NMMC to file FIR for illegal tree pruning or felling

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now taken illegal tree felling incidents seriously and warned that civic authority will take strict action including filingan FIR.

This comes as the civic body has seen a rise in illegal tree trimming and felling without permission.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar has also requested to Navi Mumbai police commissioner to direct the concerned police official to register FIR in civic official approaches for the same.

“Trees maintain the balance of the environment. Therefore, it is very important to stop deforestation to prevent environmental degradation,” said a senior civic official, adding that besides planting new trees, special attention should be paid to prevent deforestation.