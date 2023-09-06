Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Develop Parking Lots Based On PPP Model In Belapur & Vashi | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In order to check roadside parking in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to develop parking lots on a public-private partnership (PPP) model in Vashi and Belapur.

The civic body will develop parking lots at a 6900 sq meter plot at sector 15 in Belapur and another at an 11,0000 sq meter plot at sector 30 in Vashi on the PPP model. The civic body has already prepared the plan.

In addition, the work on the parking lot in Belapur has almost completed and it will be thrown open for parking soon.

NMMC paying attention to city's parking issues

Mr Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner, is paying special attention to parking issues in the city. With the cooperation of the Traffic Police department, the civic body is doing micro-planning to solve parking issues in the city.

As part of the planning, the civic body is focusing on developing parking lots at plots that are obtained from CIDCO. As part of it, a multi-storied building has been constructed for parking at Sector 15A CBD and the capacity here is 121 two-wheelers and 396 four-wheelers. In the last few years, Sector 15 Belapur has emerged as the new commercial hub and in the future, there will be a sharp rise in people visiting the area.

Even the real estate body, Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), sees the area as one of the sought-after destinations commercially due to a number of infrastructure projects including the proposed Marina and the recently upgraded Belapur-Uran highway.

NMMC also plans to build multistorey parking lots to increase parking space

“Apart from it, the civic body will develop multi-storied parking lots in Vashi and Belapur to solve parking issues,” said a senior civic official. He added that the tender floated for the appointment of financial advisors has received a good response from the recognized organizations. “The process of planning the parking will be started on PPP basis with the appointed advisors,” said the official.

Recently, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar inspected the under-construction parking lot and directed officials to complete the remaining and open it for the public. Mr Narvekar also directed the engineering department to explore the possibility of using digital advertisement boards for additional revenue.