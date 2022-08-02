Navi Mumbai: NMMC to close Covid care facility at CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi

Covid care centre at CIDCO exhibition centre in Vash | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to close the COVID Care Centre at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi as the Covid situation has come under control.

The civic body will hand over the premises to CIDCO. The centre had 1,200 beds, and it helped the city body tackle the pandemic during the second wave of Covid.

According to a senior official from NMMC, there has not been a single patient admitted to the centre since March 2022.

Initially started with 1,150 beds capacity on June 11, 2020, the Covid care centre was turned into a fully oxygen support ward within two months.

While the 1,200-capacity Covid care centre will be closed, the 75 ICU beds will be operational for medical emergencies.

Since it was opened on June 11, 2020, more than 22,000 patients were treated at the centre.

The number of active cases of Covid has come down to just 290 and daily new cases are under 50. At present, 255 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC.

The NMMC had also set up a library at the centre which was very helpful for patients.

According to a senior civic official, the centre was set up in just 20 days after active cases crossed 250 marks in the city. While the work on setting up started on May 20, 2020, the facility was ready by June 10 and admission of patients on began June 11.

On the first day, a total of 61 patients were admitted. Later when the second wave struck the city, a total of 75 ICU beds were added with 40 per cent ventilator capacity.

