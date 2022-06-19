Navi Mumbai: NMMC to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21

Navi Mumbai: International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. The world will celebrate the 8th International Yoga Day this year. Like every year, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at 6 am at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi.

This year, the 'International Yoga Day' will be celebrated on the concept of 'Yoga for Humanity' in India as announced by the Ministry of Ayush.

NMMC in collaboration with CIDCO and The Art of Living has organized a special event on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The Yoga Day event will be attended by a large number of schools, college students as well as young and old citizens, and women.