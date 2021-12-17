Navi Mumbai: NMMC to beautify facade walls along railway track on the line of other countries

As part of the preparation for the cleanliness survey 2022, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to beautify façade walls along the railway track on the line of other countries especially Europe. The civic administration has shared photographs of the beautification of other countries with officials and directed them to work on them.

The city emerged as the Cleanest Big City in the 10 to 40 lakh population category. Now, the civic has decided to focus on railway tracks and highways for the next year’s survey.

The city witnessed a lot of beautification work over the last year, and citizens and people visiting the city have admitted this. Now, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar has directed officials to give a new dimension to the beautification work by using different concepts. The civic administration shared different photographs of the beautification of different countries and suggested officials come up with innovative concepts.

In view of the thousands of passengers commuting to the city by train, Bangar directed officials to beautify the facade walls on both sides of the railway tracks with attractive colours. Similarly, a large number of commuters use the Sion Panvel Highway. Though the highway does not come under the jurisdiction of NMMC, Bangar asked to carry out attractive beautification on both sides of this highway as part of city beautification. “The priority of beautification works is that that people passing through Navi Mumbai must get feel that they are travelling through NMMC area,” said an official who attended the meeting.

The maintenance of the street lights on Sion Panvel Highway has been transferred from the Public Works Department to the Corporation and now the civic chief has suggested making changes in the street light that match the style of the city.

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) secured the first rank in the Cleanest Big City in the 10 to 40 lakh population category, it had slipped to the fourth position from the third last year in the overall ranking in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Last year, the civic body had decided to rank one in the national category and had taken a number of measures from beautifying walls to illuminating flyovers with LED lights. It also worked on garbage management in slums and set up underground garbage bins.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:49 PM IST