Navi Mumbai: NMMC team emerges runners-up in Kho-Kho tournament

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Kho-Kho team | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Kho-Kho team secured the runner-up position in the All India Kho-Kho Competition held from June 2 to June 5, 2022 at Kathnahali, District Mandya, in Karnataka. In the final, it lost to the Western Railway team by 3 points.

South Central Railway, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Board, Reserve Bank of India, Karnataka State Union, Western Railway, Maharashtra State Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Central Railway, President XI, Karnataka State and NMMC participated in the tournament.

Gajanan Shengal, an all-rounder from the NMMC team received the individual trophy and cash prize as the best attacker of the entire tournament.

NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar met players and coaches and appreciated them for their achievement.

