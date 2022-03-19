Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes action for using booster pump to withdraw water in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: The water supply department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) disconnected water connections to many buildings for allegedly using booster pumps in Nerul ward. The civic officials found during a surprise visit following complaints regarding the low-pressure water supply.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar had received a number of complaints regarding low-pressure water supply in sectors 16, 16 A, 18 and Sarsole area of Nerul ward. The civic chief directed the water supply department to check minutely the reason behind low pressure. At many buildings, it was noticed that the citizens were drawing water by connecting electric booster pumps to the direct pipeline of the corporation.

“Water withdrawing using electric booster pumps create artificial water shortage and low-pressure water supply to other pipes in the area,” said an official from Nerul Water Supply unit of NMMC

