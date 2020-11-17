Navi Mumbai: NMMC students shine in state scholarship exam

A total of 42 students of civic schools of Navi Mumbai who appeared for the Pre Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (PUP) for Class 5 and Pre Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSS) for Class 8, conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, cleared the exam. The scholarship examination was held on February 16, 2020. Out of 42 students, 32 students are of Class 5 and the remaining are of Class 8.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar gave the credit to the quality education given in the civic schools by the municipal corporation.

In addition to quality education, the civic body also pays attention to the overall development of the students through various initiatives. “As a part of this, students in municipal schools are regularly admitted for scholarship examinations so that they can practice for competitive examinations from an early age,” said a senior civic official. He added that because of this, 32 students in Class 5 and 10 students in Class 8 who had appeared for the Scholarship Examination made in the list of 2020 scholarship holders.

Raju Chandra, a Class 5 student of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya School in Rabade has scored 214 marks (74.80%) in the Pre Upper Primary Scholarship Examination of Class 5. Chandra scored maximum in the Class 5 category. Similarly, Riteish Birudev Waghmode also scored 214 marks in the Class 8 category. He is from Ghansoli civic school number 42.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has a total of 55 primary schools and 19 secondary schools apart from 55 Balwadis (pre-schools).

According to an official from the civic education department, 29,699 students are enrolled in primary schools and 5,443 students are enrolled in secondary schools. Of the total 55 primary schools, seven schools are English medium while two schools have CBSE curriculum.

During the lockdown, the civic body ensured education and conducted online classes on the social media platforms.