Navi Mumbai: NMMC stresses waste segregation on Independence Day

The civic chief interacted with the citizens during a special program on Independence Day held at the civic headquarters on August 15.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Photo: File

While celebrating the 75th Independence Day on Monday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) stressed waste segregation at the source. Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that a clean and beautiful city has become an identity of Navi Mumbai, and now it's up to citizens to maintain it.

He appealed to citizens to take an oath to segregate waste into 3 categories: waste wet, dry, and household hazardous at home. He stressed that it should be a daily habit of every citizen.

Along with Bangar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, and Sujata Dhole and other officials, staff, teachers, students, citizens were also present in large numbers. In addition, a large number of citizens joined the event through Facebook and YouTube Live.

Navi Mumbaikar citizens are at the forefront of making any campaign successful, so the commissioner explained that to achieve the goal of 'Decided, Number 1', in the cleanliness survey it is necessary to get active participation of citizens towards cleanliness.

