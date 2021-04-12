Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts two COVID-care centres to meet rising demand

In order to meet the rising demand for beds, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has added 490 more beds in Vashi and Kharghar. Moreover, around 1000 more beds will be increased in Vashi, Ghansoli and Airoli wards.

Since March 10, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been increasing continuously and the existing infrastructures are now looking insufficient. The COVID Care Centre which was opened were closed after cases had come down. Now, all these centres have been reopened.

As per the NMMC’s Health Department, the 240-bed capacity COVID Care Center at Lord's and Melbourne Hostel at Sector 19 in Kharghar has been started on Monday. Similarly, 250 beds capacity COVID Care Centre has been set up at the CIDCO Exhibition Center located at Sector 30 in Vashi, next to the COVID Care Center with a capacity of 1200 beds. Thus, two new centers with a total of 490 beds have been started and patient admission has also started from today at both these centers.

Apart from this, furniture and other works are being expedited in schools of Vashi, Ghansoli and Airoli wards of the corporation with a view to starting COVID centers there.

“NMMC is expanding the necessary measures for the treatment of COVID infections and the citizens of Navi Mumbai should take precaution at all times to prevent the spread of COVID and should adopt wearing mask, maintaining safe distance, and frequent hand washing,” said Abhijeet Bangar, the municipal commissioner.