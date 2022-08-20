Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts swine flu testing in Nerul lab, 33 cases reported so far | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started H1N1 or swine flu samples testing at its own lab in Nerul. Earlier, the civic body was sending the samples to Pune and it used to take three to four to get a report and it was affecting early treatment.

While the first case of swine flu was found on July 19, so far, a total of 33 cases of have been found in the city. However, only six patients are currently under treatment. “So far, a total of 74968 flu-like patients were screened in the OPD in the NMMC and 33 patients have been found to be infected with swine flu. Out of these 6 patients are currently under treatment,” said a senior civic medical official.

With the ICMR and central government’s permission, the NMMC has set up its own RT-PCR lab at Maasaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul in August 2020 after cases of Covid were rising. Even then, the civic body had to wait five to seven days to get a report from the Pune lab and till then the infected patients already used to meet several people. This also impacted in containing the spread of Covid. However, after the lab was set up, the civic body started getting reports within 24 hours and it helped in early tracings and testing of suspected patients. “In this lab with a capacity of 5000 tests per day, a total of 13,73,288 Covid tests have been done till August 4, 2020,” said a senior civic official.

Since the Covid cases have come under control and even daily testing has come down under 4000, the civic body decided to use the laboratory for swine flu testing.

“The state-of-the-art lab owned by NMMC is a permanent property in terms of health facilities and this lab will be convenient for various other tests in the post-Covid period,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner. He added that due to the increasing number of swine flu cases, testing has been started in this lab. “Thus, NMMC is the first municipal corporation in the state after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct H1N1 testing in its own lab,” said Bangar.

Symptoms:

Swine flu is caused by the influenza H1N1 virus. At the Civil Primary Health Centers and Hospitals of the NMMC, every flu-like patient is diagnosed with symptoms of fever, sore throat, sore throat, cough, runny nose, body ache, and headache. Such patients are screened for influenza if no other diagnosis is made. Such flu patients are classified into three groups based on their symptoms.