Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts supplying treated water to 6 industrial units on an experimental basis

The newly constructed STP plant in Koparkhairane has the capacity to recycle sewage water upto 20 MLD per day | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the supply of recycled water to six industrial units located in Turbhe of the Trans Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area from the tertiary-level STP plants in Koparkhairane. The civic body is now in talks with other industrial units to supply the treated water which can be used for other than potable purposes.

In order to supply recycled water to industrial units, the civic body laid 53.134 km from Vashi and Koparkhairane STP plant. The work on another tertiary-level STP plant in Airoli is also at the last stage.

The newly constructed STP plant in Koparkhairane has the capacity to recycle sewage water upto 20 MLD per day. At present, 6 MLD liters of water is generated from this tertiary treatment plant and they are supplied to six industrial groups in Turbhe MIDC on an experimental basis. The civic chief Rakesh Narvekar has directed the civic Engineering Department to contact industrial units and supply the remaining recycled water.

“The recycled water from secondary treatment in the state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant is being processed using advanced technology such as ultra-filtration and ultraviolet to produce recycled water of a standard that can be used by industries,” said an official from the Engineering Department.

He added that the civic body has also constructed water reservoirs at Mhape, Turbhe and Nibban Hill in Rabale from .075 MLD to 2.5 MLD capacity.

According to senior civic officials, a number of industrial units have shown interest to buy treated water from NMMC which is cheaper than they are getting water from MIDC.

At present, the industrial units in the TTC area get water from the MIDC at Rs. 22.50 per cubic meter and a total of 50 MLD of water is supplied per day.

However, the civic body will provide water with tertiary-level treatment at Rs 18.50 per cubic meter. The civic body expects to churn out around Rs 494 crores in the next 15 years by supplying treated water to industrial units.

For the last several years, the civic body has been planning to utilise the treated water. However, so far, the recycled water has been used only in gardens, parks, and playgrounds in Nerul and Belapur wards.

The civic body received funds from the central government for wastewater treatment plants at Airoli and Koparkhairane under the Central Government's Amrit Mission.