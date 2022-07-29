Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts selection process for rifle shooting |

The Sports and Cultural Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken a number of measures to provide training to the students of civic-run schools for sports played at the Olympic level. As a part of it, the civic body is training students in rifle shooting.

The civic body is providing training to NMMC school students under the guidance of Suma Shirur, a highly renowned athlete and experienced coach in this field.

For this, the list of boys and girls in municipal schools has been called by the education department. A total of 85 boys and 51 girls were selected for the selection test of the qualifying round.

On July 22 and 23, the test was conducted at the shooting range at Father Agnel Sports Center in Vashi and 14 boys and 12 girls were selected in the preliminary round from the selection test.

In days to come, after the final selection test of these boys and girls, 13 students will be given further technical training in rifle shooting and the entire cost for this will be borne by the Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar expressed his belief that the students of the municipal schools have been given the opportunity to play in games like rifle shooting and in the future, they will raise the reputation of the municipal corporation in the state, national and international levels.