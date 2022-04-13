Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts second dose for 12 to 14 years, 75% eligible children already inoculated with first dose

The second dose of Covid vaccination for the age group of 12 to 14 years started under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on April 13. Those who have completed the mandatory 28 days gap between two doses are eligible for the second dose. Around 75 percent of the eligible children have already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination for this age group of children was started on March 16, 2022 and those who had taken the first day of the same day can now take the second dose of Corbevax.

At present, the NMMC is conducting the drive at 208 schools across the city. There are 47459 children of this age group eligible for the vaccination.

NMMC is at the forefront in every phase of vaccination. The civic body achieved 100 percent vaccination above 18 years of age group people.

Of the total 47459 eligible children in the age group of 12 to 14 years, 35,260 children have already taken the first vaccination at municipal hospitals, civic health centers and 211 schools.

Now the civic administration started the second dose from Wednesday. The vaccination will be carried out at Nerul, Airoli, Vashi, Turbhe hospitals, Jumbo Center at ESIC Hospital, and 23 urban health centers.

The number of Covid cases in the city stands at 21 with one new case found on April 13. Of the 21 Covid cases, 18 of them are getting treatment at home while the remaining are in different hospitals. At present, there is no one in Covid care centre. The civic body is conducting over 3000 Covid tests per day. The civic body reported the last death due to Covid on February 26.

