Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts free COVID-19 precaution dose drive

Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started the free COVID-19 precautionary doses drive under the 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' in five hospitals.

The precaution or booster dose is available at civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, Belapur and Turbhe.

The vaccine is also available at the 23 Civil Primary Health Centers and ESIS Hospital, Vashi.

Those who have completed six months or 26 weeks of the second dose of vaccine are now eligible for the precaution dose.

Free precaution dose is available for the next 75 days, starting Friday (July 15).

Around 95,000 citizens in the city have already taken the precaution dose in the NMMC area. They have already completed the nine-month mandatory period, as per the civic body data.