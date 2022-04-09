Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes banned plastic, collects Rs 12,000 fine in Airoli

The Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continued its drive against use of banned plastics. The ward fined two shops for using single use plastic and eight shops for littering the area.

According to officials from Airoli ward, two shops were found using single-use and they were fined Rs 5000 each. In addition, eight shops were fined Rs 250 each for littering the vicinity.

Last week, the same ward carried out raids at three shops in sector 16 and 8 and seized banned single use plastics. They also recovered a total of Rs 20,000 fines from them. The raid was conducted by the women team of the ward.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that included one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

NMMC has been taking a number of measures to make the city clean and seizing of banned plastic is also one of them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:41 AM IST