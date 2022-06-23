Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees two deaths in last two days due to Covid-19 | File Photo

There were two deaths reported in the last two days under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) due to Covid-19. Civic administration says that they were brought dead at the hospital on June 22 and 23 and when an RT PCR test was conducted, they were found positive for Covid-19.

After February 26, for the first time, one more death was reported on June 22 under the civic jurisdiction. Again, on June 23, one more person was brought dead to the hospital and the Covid-19 was found positive.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner says that they were not admitted to any hospital or Covid Care centre and they were brought to the hospital after they had already died. “We will check whether they were having any underlying conditions,” said Bangar.

Dr Pramod Patil, medical health officer of NMMC says that one of the deceased is still in the mortuary and both of them were brought dead.

With the two more deaths, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 2015. At present, there are 1934 active cases of which 1468 patients are getting treatment at their homes. Civic chief Bangar said that none of the patients admitted to the ICU is on a ventilator. “The condition is similar to the third wave when the number of cases is more but the severity is low,” said Bangar. However, he added that the civic administration is taking all necessary measures like increasing testing to control the spread.

However, on June 23, a total of 389 new cases of Covid-19 were reported while 292 got discharged. At present, only 16 patients are at the Covid care centre. More than 4400 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported under the NMMC area (NMMC) in June so far.

