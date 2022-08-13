Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees two COVID-19 deaths, rise in cases in August | File Photo

The first two weeks of August saw a sharp jump in the number of active cases of Covid-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). At the beginning of the month, the number of active cases was just 290 and it crossed 500 on August 12. Two deaths were already reported during this month so far.

After a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases during June, there was a trend of decrease in active cases during July. In fact, daily new cases had come down to under 25 per day. However, it again started rising at the beginning of August.

At present, the number of active cases of Covid-19 stands at 497 of which 368 patients are getting treatment at their homes. And, the remaining are admitted to different hospitals except one at Covid-19 Hospital at Vashi Exhibition centre in Vashi. The civic body is conducting around 3000 to 4000 tests per day. On August 13, a total of 63 new cases were reported and 68 patients got discharged.

In the second week of August, more than 50 cases were reported. The two deaths were reported on August 3 and August 12, taking the total number of deaths to 2,054. According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate remains under 2 percent in the city.

New cases of Covid in the last week

August 13 —63 cases

August 12—113cases

August 11—82 cases

August 9—79 cases

August 8—56 cases

August 7—70 cases