Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 6 mm of rainfalls in last 24 hours

Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 6.03 mm of rainfall from Thursday between 8.30 am to Friday 8.30 am. The civic body also reported two tree falling incidents.

A maximum of 9.79 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 8.93 mm of rainfall in the Belapur ward.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Wednesday.

So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1631 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 81.58 meters.

On Wednesday, the catchment area saw 12.6 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1966.20 mm of rainfall has been received.

