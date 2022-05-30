Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Navi Mumbai: While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

In the last six days, more than 136 new cases of Covid have been reported in civic jurisdiction. The number of new cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 138 on May 29.

On May 29, a total of 23 new cases of COVID were reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 8 patients were also discharged.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 138, of which 116 patients are getting treatment at home. After almost two and a half months, the number of active cases crossed 100.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.