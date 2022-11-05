Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 18 cases Covid on November 5, active case tally now at 130

NMMC sees just 18 cases Covid on November 5, active cases now 130 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The number of active cases of Covid remains above 100 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. On November 5, 18 new cases of Covid were reported.

However, a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid has been recorded for the month of October. Meanwhile, 26 patients were discharged on November 5.

2056 deaths till date

At present, 107 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On November 5, the civic body conducted 813 RT PCR tests and 990 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,83,318 RT PCR and 24,28,387 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.