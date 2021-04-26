Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees declining trend of COVID-19 positive cases in last 10 days

After a sudden rise in the number of active cases of COVID-19, there is a declining trend under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). For the last nine consecutive days, the civic body saw less than 1000 positive cases of COVID per day. In fact, on Sunday the civic body saw just 540 positive cases of COVID-19.
Since last week of March, the number of positive cases of COVID being reported per day started rising sharply and it even reached around 1,400. The number of active cases also crossed 11,000 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.
As per the data shared by the Civic Health department, on April 16, 1017, positive cases of COVID-19 reported under the NMMC area. since then, it is decreasing the number with each day passing. On April 25, a total of 540 positive cases reported and the number of active cases also dropped under 9000. “It is good that there is a declining trend,” said a senior civic official.
The sudden rise in the number of positive cases had also put pressure on the existing health infrastructures and many families of patients complained of unavailability of beds. The civic body launched a special helpline number for patients’ families looking for ICU beds.
In order to check the mismanagement of ICU beds, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar held meeting with a couple of private hospitals, and also deputed nodal officers at every hospital for the management of ICU beds.
Later, the civic body made ag agreement MGM Hospital Kamothe and where it got 100 ICU beds and the remaining 100 ICU beds in phases.
Number of positive cases reported in the last 10 days under NMMC
16 April-1017
17 April -993
18 April -821
19 April -756
20 April - 860
21 April -840
22 April -809
23 April -675
24 April -580
25 April -540
