Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees declining trend of COVID-19 positive cases in last 10 days

As per the data shared by the Civic Health department, on April 16, 1017, positive cases of COVID-19 reported under the NMMC area. since then, it is decreasing the number with each day passing. On April 25, a total of 540 positive cases reported and the number of active cases also dropped under 9000. “It is good that there is a declining trend,” said a senior civic official.

The sudden rise in the number of positive cases had also put pressure on the existing health infrastructures and many families of patients complained of unavailability of beds. The civic body launched a special helpline number for patients’ families looking for ICU beds.

In order to check the mismanagement of ICU beds, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar held meeting with a couple of private hospitals, and also deputed nodal officers at every hospital for the management of ICU beds.

Later, the civic body made ag agreement MGM Hospital Kamothe and where it got 100 ICU beds and the remaining 100 ICU beds in phases.