e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees active cases of Covid decline to 700

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees active cases of Covid decline to 700

At present, 409 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 52 new cases of Covid on September 5. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in the first five days of September. The number of active cases also has come down to 679 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 106 patients were discharged on September 5.

At present, 409 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 5, the civic body conducted 1681 RT PCR tests and 1732 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,05,344 RT PCR and 23,37,122 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID over 700, reports nearly 100 new cases
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Cyrus Mistry's last rites begin at Worli Crematorium

Mumbai updates: Cyrus Mistry's last rites begin at Worli Crematorium

Mumbai: Alert workers spot rail fracture near Kalyan, avert major mishap

Mumbai: Alert workers spot rail fracture near Kalyan, avert major mishap

Navi Mumbai: 23-year-old woman commits suicide, police book husband and mother-in-law

Navi Mumbai: 23-year-old woman commits suicide, police book husband and mother-in-law

Cyrus Mistry funeral: Rituals begin at Worli crematorium in Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry funeral: Rituals begin at Worli crematorium in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2022: 5414 idols immersed at 156 ponds in NMMC on fifth day of festival

Ganeshotsav 2022: 5414 idols immersed at 156 ponds in NMMC on fifth day of festival