Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees active cases of Covid decline to 700

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 52 new cases of Covid on September 5. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in the first five days of September. The number of active cases also has come down to 679 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 106 patients were discharged on September 5.

At present, 409 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 5, the civic body conducted 1681 RT PCR tests and 1732 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,05,344 RT PCR and 23,37,122 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.