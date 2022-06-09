Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 731 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Representative Image | File

While there is no death reported due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

So far in June, a total of 731 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 600 on June 8. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 8, a total of 58 patients got discharged.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate is a little higher than 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of COVID-19 in the last week

June—186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases