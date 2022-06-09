e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 731 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 600 on June 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

While there is no death reported due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

So far in June, a total of 731 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 600 on June 8. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 8, a total of 58 patients got discharged.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate is a little higher than 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of COVID-19 in the last week

June—186 cases

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases

Read Also
440 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; jump of over 100 cases in one day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees 731 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd area; no injuries

Watch video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd area; no injuries

BSF detects drone near international border in J-K Jammu

BSF detects drone near international border in J-K Jammu

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 731 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 731 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan looks charming as ever at 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's...

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan looks charming as ever at 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's...

IRCTC to be first Indian agency to connect two countries

IRCTC to be first Indian agency to connect two countries