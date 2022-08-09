Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 72 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 72.25 mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 to Tuesday 8.30 am. A maximum of 87.4 mm of rainfall was reported in the Digha ward, followed by 80.7 mm of rainfall in the ward Airoli. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed no trees fall or waterlogging on Monday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Monday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1929 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 84.34 meters. On Monday, the catchment area saw 65 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 2264.8 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha- 87.40

Belapur- 54.20

Nerul- 62.50 mm

Airoli- 80.70 mm

Vashi- 70.40 mm

Koparkhairane –78.30 mm

Average: 72.25 mm

Total Rainfall NMMC–1929.88 mm

Morbe: 65 mm

Level -82.30 meters

Total rainfall in catchment area: 2264.80 mm

Tree falls: 3