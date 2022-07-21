Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 62 new cases of COVID-19 on July 20

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 62 new cases of Covid on July 20 | PTI

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, more than 50 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On July 20, the civic body saw only 62 new cases of Covid while 71 patients got discharged.

So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping. At present, the number of active cases stands at 337.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 253 people are in home isolation and only 5 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 20, the civic body conducted 2625 RT PCR tests and 2991 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,16,546 RT PCR and 2234104 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.