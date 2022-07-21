e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 62 new cases of COVID-19 on July 20

So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping. At present, the number of active cases stands at 337.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 62 new cases of Covid on July 20 | PTI

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, more than 50 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On July 20, the civic body saw only 62 new cases of Covid while 71 patients got discharged.

So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping. At present, the number of active cases stands at 337.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 253 people are in home isolation and only 5 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 20, the civic body conducted 2625 RT PCR tests and 2991 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,16,546 RT PCR and 2234104 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees 62 new cases of COVID-19 on July 20

RECENT STORIES

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI...

BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI...

National Herald case: Protests erupt across country as ED grills Sonia Gandhi

National Herald case: Protests erupt across country as ED grills Sonia Gandhi

County cricket: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hits 213, Navdeep Saini takes five for Sussex

County cricket: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hits 213, Navdeep Saini takes five for Sussex