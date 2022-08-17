e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 56 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours

So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 2,169 mm of rainfall.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 56.85 mm of rainfall from Tuesday at 8.30 am to Wednesday at 8.30 am.

A maximum of 72.4 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 60.9 mm of rainfall in the ward Digha.

There were also no reports of trees falling, also as per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Tuesday.

So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 2,169 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 84.24 meters.

On Tuesday, the catchment area saw 82 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 2554.8 mm of rainfall has been received.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rain batters state, 13 districts on alert
article-image
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees 56 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Ex-BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj's tweet hints at imminent arrest of 'big' NCP leader

Mumbai updates: Ex-BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj's tweet hints at imminent arrest of 'big' NCP leader

Ajit Doval security breach: 3 CISF commandos dismissed, two senior officers of VIP security unit...

Ajit Doval security breach: 3 CISF commandos dismissed, two senior officers of VIP security unit...

Jacqueline Fernandez laundered money: ED in chargesheet

Jacqueline Fernandez laundered money: ED in chargesheet

Rajasthan: Dalit woman dies after family members set her on fire over dispute; case registered

Rajasthan: Dalit woman dies after family members set her on fire over dispute; case registered

London Bridge Fire: Rail routes closed, building evacuated after blaze in railway arches; see pics...

London Bridge Fire: Rail routes closed, building evacuated after blaze in railway arches; see pics...
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes