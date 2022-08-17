Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 56 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours

File/ Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 56.85 mm of rainfall from Tuesday at 8.30 am to Wednesday at 8.30 am.

A maximum of 72.4 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 60.9 mm of rainfall in the ward Digha.

There were also no reports of trees falling, also as per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Tuesday.

So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 2,169 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 84.24 meters.

On Tuesday, the catchment area saw 82 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 2554.8 mm of rainfall has been received.