e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 545 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

The number of active cases of COVID is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 472 on June 7

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

While there is no death reported due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

In the first week of June, a total of 545 new cases of COVID have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of COVID is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 472 on June 7. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 7, a total of 76 patients got discharged.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate remains around 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to COVID were reported in the city.

A senior civic official informed that they had not

New cases of COVID in the last week

June 7—100 cases

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, PMC conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees 545 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

RECENT STORIES

Several vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar; See Pics

Several vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar; See Pics

Navi Mumbai: Taloja sees 4 new COVID-19 cases after three months

Navi Mumbai: Taloja sees 4 new COVID-19 cases after three months

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 545 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 545 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Navi Mumbai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, PMC conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign

Navi Mumbai: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, PMC conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign

Centre releases Rs 126 crore to states for modernisation of police

Centre releases Rs 126 crore to states for modernisation of police