Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 5-time rise in active cases of Covid-19 in one month | PTI

While there is no death reported due to Covid-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. In the last fortnight, around 300 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 267 on June 3. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate remains around 2 per cent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner, said that they have already reopened one of the Covid-19 care centres in Vashi and made adequate arrangements for medicines. “The way number of new cases being reported in the city, we are expecting the positivity rate will increase on the line of Mumbai where the positivity rate has crossed 7 percent,” said Bangar. He added that they have already increased the number of testing per day to 4000 and if the positivity rate increases, the testing will also be increased.

The civic body has received guidelines from the state to keep a watch on the positivity rate and areas where the majority of cases are being reported. “We have set up a testing camp at railway stations where we get people from all over the city. We will analyze data to check which area has more cases,” said Bangar.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the city.

Even the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has seen a steady rise in the number of active cases. At present, the number of active cases is 74.

New cases of Covid-19 in the last week

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases

May 31—29 cases

May 30—18 cases

May 29—23 cases

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases