Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 4 trees fall in last 24 hours, with 30 mm of rainfall recorded

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 30 mm of rainfall from Saturday 8.30 am to Sunday 8.30.

A maximum of 43.8 mm of rainfall was reported in the Vashi ward, followed by 30.4 mm of rainfall in Nerul ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 4 trees fall on Saturday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Saturday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1548 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 80.54 meters. On Saturday, the catchment area saw 49.60 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1812.2 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha - 23.90 mm

Belapur - 34.61 mm

Nerul - 30.6 mm

Airoli- 23.2 mm

Vashi- 43.96 mm

Koparkhairane – 28.3 mm

Tree falls: 4

Fire calls: 2

