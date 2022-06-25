Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 360 new COVID-19 cases on June 24

Representative Image | PTI

The number of active cases continues to rise under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction. Around 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported under the civic area in June so far. On June 24, a total of 360 new cases were reported.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1,893 on June 24. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 24, a total of 401 patients got discharged.

For the last week, between 200 and 350 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 1537 people are in home isolation and 15 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi.

This week, two COVID deaths have been reported after February 26, 2022. So far, a total of 2,051 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the city.