Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 35% drop in active COVID-19 cases in last 10 days, daily cases also dropped

In the last 10 days, the number of active cases of Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has dropped by 35 percent. Even the daily number of new cases of Covid reported in the city has dropped sharply. However, in the 21 days, a total of 16 people died of Covid infection.

The number of active cases in the city had reached 17,603 which was the maximum since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, it also started dropping with more people getting discharged from the Covid Care centre. As per the data shared by the civic Health Department, on January 21, the number of active cases was 11,547, a sharp drop of 6057 cases or 35 percent.

Even the number of new cases that had crossed 2600 per day has now come down to 1080. According to an official from the civic Health Department, people infected with Covid are getting cured in four to five days in most cases. “The requirement of oxygen is also under control,” said the official. he added that the speed of new cases reported in the city is also decreasing with good speed. On January 1, there were 1469 active cases that reached 17,603 active cases on January 12, a rise of more than 1000 percent.

In the first 21 days of the month, a total f 16 people died due to Covid. However, in December only two deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the civic body has dropped the number of tests in the city. Earlier, it had increased daily testing to around 12,000 to 13,000 per day. Now, it has been conducting around 9000 to 10,000 tests per day and the majority of them are Rapid Antigen Tests.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:50 PM IST