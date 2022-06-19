Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 292 new cases of Covid in NMMC on June 18 | Photo: PTI

While there is no death reported due to Covid in the city for more than three months, the number of active cases continues to rise in the civic jurisdiction. More than 3300 new cases of Covid have been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in June so far. On June 18, a total of 292 new cases of Covid were reported.



The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1746 on June 18. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 18, a total of 227 patients got discharged.



For the last week, between 200 and 350 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 1351 people are in home isolation and 23 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.



There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.