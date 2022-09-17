Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 110 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours | Representative

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 110.95 mm of rainfall from Friday at 8.30 am to Saturday at 8.30 am. A maximum of 125. 3 mm of rainfall was reported in the Digha ward, followed by 121.1 mm of rainfall in the Airoli ward.

The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two trees fall. However, there was a fire call reported on Monday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was water logging at Khandeshwar station on Friday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 2823.65 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 86.94 meters. On Friday, the catchment area saw 95.6 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 3184.2 mm of rainfall has been received.