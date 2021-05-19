Navi Mumbai: NMMC school in Ghansoli lit up with solar energy, saves power bill upto 50 percent

To cut down electricity expenses and promote a green energy initiative, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up solar panel on the roof of its school in Ghansoli. The initiative is likely to cut down the monthly electricity bill by around 40 to 50 percent. The project has been executed through the CSR fund.
NMMC’s school number 105 in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai will be lit up through solar energy. The solar power project has been commissioned by the civic body which has been funded by the Lubrizol India Pvt Limited. “The NMMC is implementing various environmental initiatives under the Maharashtra Government's My Vasundhara Abhiyan,” said a senior civic official.
The 15 KW capacity solar power project has started generating 45 units of electricity per day. “This will supply power to 45 class lights and fans in the school building, which will reduce the monthly electricity bill of the school by 40 to 50 percent,” said the official. Lubrizol has set up a CSR fund of over Rs 10 lakh for the project, which aims to both stimulate unconventional energy and reduce school electricity bills.
In the future, by implementing solar energy projects in other municipal buildings, energy conservation will be given priority in my Vasundhara Abhiyan.
