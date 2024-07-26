Navi Mumbai: NMMC Revokes Water Cuts As Dam Levels Rise

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has revoked its decision to implement water cuts due to continuous rainfall that raised dam levels to nearly 74% of full capacity.
“The catchment area of Morbe Dam received around 2400 mm of rainfall. Restricting water supply is no longer necessary,” said an NMMC official.
Initially, water cuts were implemented due to poor rainfall in June and depleting reserves, with the dam at just 26% capacity by mid-June. This led to once-a-week water cuts, which increased to twice a week.
From July 29, residents will receive water as per the normal routine. “If the rain continues, the dam should overflow,” the official added. Morbe Dam overflows at 88 meters.