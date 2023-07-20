 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Recruits 140 Teachers Out Of 183 Planned
The Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department, Dattatreya Ghanwat informed that recruitment of the remaining is underway.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Headquarters | File

Of the 183 teachers to be recruited for civic schools, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already appointed 140 on a temporary and hourly basis. They will teach at 53 primary schools and 23 secondary schools run by NMMC. ,

The recruitment process involved a walk-in-interview organized by the municipal corporation on July 10 and over 1500 candidates turned out at the interview. All selected candidates are required to report to their respective schools within 5 days of receiving their appointment letters. Out of the 55 qualified candidates for secondary teacher positions, 40 have assumed their roles, while 102 candidates for primary teacher positions have also reported for duty. 

