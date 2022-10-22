Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 39 Covid cases, active cases too dip | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 39 new cases of Covid on October 22. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 238 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 31 patients were discharged on October 22.

Decreasing trend and closure of NMCC Covid care centres

At present, 141 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 22, the civic body conducted 805 RT PCR tests and 847 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,70,381 RT PCR and 24,13,907 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.