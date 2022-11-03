e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 21 Covid cases on Nov 3, active case tally at 134

At present, 129 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 21 Covid cases on Nov 3, active cases tally at 134
Navi Mumbai: The number of active cases of Covid remains above 100 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. On November 3, 21new cases of Covid were reported. However, there was a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October. Meanwhile, 20 patients were discharged on November 3.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik holds meeting with NMCC chief on a host of issues
article-image

On November 3, the civic body conducted 1081 RT PCR tests and 1249 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,81,466 RT PCR and 24,26,180 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

