Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 7.56 mm of rainfalls in last 24 hours

Photo Credit: ANI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 7.56 mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am.

A maximum of 14.8 mm of rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward, followed by 9.90 mm of rainfall in the Belapur ward.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Monday.

So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1683 mm of rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 82.20 meters.

On Monday, the catchment area saw 8.8 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 2076 mm of rainfall has been received.