Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 32 new cases of Covid on August 1

Navi Mumbai: A total of 32 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 1. At present, the number of active cases stands at 290. So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping.

At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. However, June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of month. The trend continued during July and now each day more patients are getting discharged than new cases of Covid are reported.

At present, 255 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On August 1, a total of 39 patients got discharged.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On August 1, the civic body conducted 2565 RT PCR tests and 3075 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,42,517 RT PCR and 22,64,551 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

