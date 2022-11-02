e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 15 Covid cases on November 1, decreasing trend reported for Oct

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
NMMC sees just 15 cases Covid on November 1, active cases now 127 | Representative Image
Navi Mumbai: The number of active cases of Covid remains above 100 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. On November 1, 15 new cases of Covid were reported.

However, there was a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October. Meanwhile, 6 patients were discharged on November 1.

article-image

At present, 123 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On November 1, the civic body conducted 1417 RT PCR tests and 1555 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,79,199 RT PCR and 24,23,562 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

