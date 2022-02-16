Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 3852 objections and suggestions for re-aligning of electoral wards

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received a total of 3852 objections and suggestions for re-aligning of electoral wards. The list of re-aligned electoral wards was published on February 1 and allowed to submit objections and suggestions till February 14.

Now, under the state election commission, the civic election department will go through all the objections and suggestions and hold a hearing. The hearing will be held on February 17 at civic headquarter.

Soon after the list of electoral wards was published, the local unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had alleged foul play in re-aligning of the electoral ward and threatened to take legal recourse. However, after 14 days, the party has not approached the court.

BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik alleged that there was foul play in the ward formation. “A few wards under the Airoli constituency have around 23,000 to 25,000 population. But under the Belapur constituency has around 30,000 to 31,500 population. The difference of 6000 to 7,000 populations is under the scanner,” Naik had said after the list was published. He had also alleged that it seems that officials who prepared ward formation worked under the pressure of a political party.

Last year, the state election commission had increased the number of wards from 111 to 122 and the new wards are being formed by demarcating the existing wards. The term of the last corporation was ended in April 2020 and the election is due in April 2020. And now, the election of the civic body will be held on 122 wards.

In the last decade, the population of the NMMC has increased substantially and the need for separate wards has been felt. In order to speed up the development works, there is a need for more representation in the civic body.

ALSO READ Mumbai: BJP corporator raises objections to draft of electoral ward boundaries

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:00 AM IST