Navi Mumbai: NMMC promotes 22 employees and implements 63 employees for Assured Progression Scheme

Navi Mumbai: Considering the active contribution of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officers and employees in the completion of civil service facilities, Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner, paid special attention to the assured progress of employees.

The Promotion Committee has expedited the benefits of the promotions as well as the Assured Progression Scheme, which has been pending for the past many years, at the earliest. After assuming office, the commissioner reviewed the work of the promotion committee paying close attention to the questions of officers and employees like other work.

In this, as recommended by the Promotion Committee, the civic chief Narvekar promoted 18 employees from the post of Senior Clerk (Accounts) to Deputy Accountant or Auditor and 4 Deputy Sanitation Inspectors to the post of Sanitation Inspector.

Similarly, 1 Branch Engineer, 10 Joiners, 8 Plumbers, 15 Helpers, 5 Meter Readers, 7 Wiremen, 7 Gardeners or Multi-Purpose Servants and 10 Surgery Assistants have been given the benefit of 3 benefits under the Revised Service Assured Progress Scheme. In this, fourth grade employees have been specially considered.

In the last one and a half years, 315 officers and employees have been promoted in 35 cadres. In this, special attention has been given to ensure that all cadres from senior posts to class 4 posts get justice.