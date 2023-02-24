Navi Mumbai: NMMC promotes 18 employees under assured progress scheme | File

Navi Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar promoted a total of 18 employees of NMMC under the assured progress scheme. The issues of promotion of employees and implementation of the assured progress schemes were pending for the past several years and they are now implemented in the last one and a half years.

Determined to provide quality services to the citizens of the NMMC area and complete the ongoing projects in the city with speed, the civic chief Narvekar issued promotion orders for eight employees of various cadres from their existing posts to higher posts and 18 employees for the benefit of assured progress under improved services.

Since July 2021, a total of 601 employees in 55 cadres have been given the benefit of Assured Progress Scheme.

Employees promoted earlier in 2022

In Oct 2022, the civic chief Narvekar promoted 18 employees from the post of Senior Clerk (Accounts) to Deputy Accountant or Auditor and 4 Deputy Sanitation Inspectors to the post of Sanitation Inspector.

Similarly, 1 Branch Engineer, 10 Joiners, 8 Plumbers, 15 Helpers, 5 Meter Readers, 7 Wiremen, 7 Gardeners or Multi-Purpose Servants and 10 Surgery Assistants have been given the benefit of 3 benefits under the Revised Service Assured Progress Scheme. In this, fourth grade employees have been specially considered.

In the last one and a half years, 315 officers and employees have been promoted in 35 cadres. In this, special attention has been given to ensure that all cadres from senior posts to class 4 posts get justice.