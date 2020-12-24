Navi Mumbai: NMMC prepares for mutant coronavirus strain; hotels, pubs, restaurants on vigil

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is prepared to handle the new strain of coronavirus on a war footing. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar held an urgent meeting with nodal officials, assistant commissioners, and Heath department officials to take stocks of the preparation. He cleared there should not be any laxity in handling the variant of COVID 19.

In view of a mutant strain of the coronavirus being found in Britain and some other countries, and following state government’s directives, the local body checked all the preparations. The civic chief asked officials to ensure that hospitals offering COVID treatment should be fully equipped with an adequate supply of oxygen, ventilators, and medicines.

During the meeting, Bangar directed that hotels, restaurants, and pubs should be given written instructions to follow the curfew norms. The state government has imposed a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am in municipal areas. Bangar asked that its officials to coordinate with the police for strict compliance with the curfew.

Meanwhile, Bangar has given a clear order to the medical officers and assistant commissioners of each ward to keep a close watch on such passengers arriving from the UK and other countries reported a mutant strain of COVID. The list of passengers traveling from abroad will be received from the BMC and the airport administration and further action will be taken as per the guidelines of ICMR.

“After 7 days quarantined in Mumbai, they will undergo for RT-PCR test and if their reports are negative, they will be put in home isolation for seven days,” said the official. He added that passengers from other countries will be contacted on a regular basis through the call centre and will be closely monitored to see if they are showing COVID-like symptoms.

In the background of COVID strain, the civic chief asked to increase the number of COVID 19 testing from 3,000. “He specifically suggested increasing the number of RT-PCR test,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the civic chief emphasized wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing which is also called "COVID Appropriate Behavior". He directed to take action against the citizens who do not follow these three safety rules.