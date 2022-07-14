e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to plant 40,000 trees in 2022-23

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to plant 40,000 trees in 2022-23 | Photo: Pexels

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set a target to plant more than 40,000 trees at places in all the eight wards in 2022-23. While planting trees, the civic body will ensure to plant only native species of trees in such a way as to accommodate birds, animals, and insects, and increase biodiversity. Among a variety of trees, the civic body will plant a few fruit trees in some places.

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar has directed to consider the geographical location of the area while planting trees.

The NMMC has received the first prize in the state government's 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 2021' competition. The density of its trees was one of the major factors in getting the award. At present, there are three trees for every four persons in Navi Mumbai.

